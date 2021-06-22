Location Intelligence Market Competitive Landscape, End Use Estimates and Demand, 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Location Intelligence Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

As per the report, the global location intelligence market is estimated at USD 32.8 billion by 2027. It is expected to witness 15.2% CAGR, during the period of the forecast. Increasing infiltration of smart apparatuses, plus the increasing demand for the data rich location which result in augmented customer commitment, in addition to impel operational effectiveness, these factors are estimated to boost the development of the market.

Key Players:

ESRI

Wireless Logic

HERE Technologies

Trueposition

Navizon

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Trimble

Qualcomm Technologies, inc

MDA Corporation

Supermap Software Co., Ltd

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/location-intelligence-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The development in the portable navigation apparatuses, services for web mapping as well as the applications of smart phone, are the factors considerably adding the development of the market for location intelligence. Additionally, growing funds for IoT, increasing infiltration of smart apparatuses as well as the network infrastructure, are the additional reasons, estimated to boost the market for location intelligence.

Additional benefits of location intelligence comprise concurrent tracking of inclination and patterns, prognostic analytics, along with reorganization of the company operations and services. These factors are expected to boost the acceptance of the services of the location intelligence through the businesses which will power the expansion of the market. Increasing demand for location intelligence statistics to improve the business procedure plus to provide custom made services is estimated to additionally stimulate the development of the location intelligence market.

Vertical Outlook:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Manufacturing & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Utilities & Energy

Media & Entertainment

Application Outlook:

Workforce Management

Asset Management

Facility Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Customer management

Regional Outlook:

By Region the global location intelligence market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Due to the existence of important IoT and location intelligence establishments, North America retained the principal share of the market, in 2019. The region is distinguished by the speedy acceptance of fresh technologies, superior connectivity and strong infrastructure of IT.

On the other hand, due to the progression in networking technology, increasing number of smart phone consumers, growing figure of service providers along with the growth of social media, Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest development, during the period of the forecast.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/