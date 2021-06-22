Caprylic Acid Market Competitive Market Positioning & Product Benchmarking, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Caprylic Acid Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Caprylic Acid Market is expected to reach USD 4.4 million by 2022. Caprylic Acid is also termed as an octanoic acid, a medium-chain fatty acid, which is mainly found in milk of bovines and human, palm oil, and coconut oil. It is colorless light yellowish transparent oily liquids with uncomfortable smell. It contains potent anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

Key Players:

Wilmar International Ltd.

VVF LLC

Vigon International Inc.

Hallstar

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

KLK Oleo

Oleon

Solazyme

Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

Eastman Chemical Company

McKinley Resources

Dow Chemical Company

Growth Drivers:

The Caprylic Acid Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. It is helpful in treating oral infections, yeast infections, urinary tract infections, skin conditions, and digestive disorders. It helps to lower the risk of antibiotic resistance and can be naturally consumed as part of food or may be taken as an individual supplement.

The absence of odor and color, long shelf life, and stability; growing health consciousness among populace as increasing dietary and nutrition supplements, and federal and government initiative for environment are documented as major factors of caprylic acid industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, excessive use may lead to indigestion, constipation, heartburn, nausea, and diarrhea are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years.

Application Outlook:

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverage

Personal care and cosmetics sector accounted for the substantial market share of Caprylic Acid in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of its smooth texture to skin and hair as it acts like a softening agent, growing popularity among consumers, and its solvent and dispersing nature. In addition, pharmaceutical sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

North America S.

Europe Germany United Kingdom

Asia Pacific China Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Caprylic Acid and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing food & beverage and personal care industries in the region. Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

