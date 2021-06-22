Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in Natural Sweeteners Market

The Natural Sweeteners Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value. Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand due to the increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.

The North American region dominated the natural sweeteners market with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2019. The North American region is projected to dominate the global market due to factors, such as the busy lifestyle of consumers, prevalence of chronic diseases due to their hectic lifestyles, and an increase in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of reduced sugar foods & beverages and other products. In addition, the US has a large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products, and hence, it accounts for a major share in the market. Consumers in the US are calorie-conscious, due to which low-calorie and low-fat food products are popular in the country. The increase in the prevalence of obesity and cardiac diseases has led to a surge in demand for natural and low-calorie ingredient-based food products among consumers.

According to the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and from the data provided by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in the US, the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected nearly 93.3 million of the adult population between 2015 and 2016. However, according to the same data, in 2017 and 2018, the prevalence of obesity increased to over 42.5% in the adult population. The rise in incidences of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and other health issues has led to a surge in demand for sugar-substituted products manufactured using sweeteners, as they contain zero-calorie. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the natural sweeteners market in this region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The natural sweeteners industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing due to the change in the lifestyle of customers and the increase in health consciousness among consumers. The market in this region is witnessing a dramatic transformation regarding diet diversification, rapid urbanization, and liberal trade policies in the food sector.

Furthermore, a rise in consumer awareness about health issues, an increase in inclination of consumers toward health-benefiting food products, and a surge in income and purchasing power are the major factors offering growth opportunities for natural sweeteners manufacturers in the market in the region. The fast-growing countries in the region are India and China due to the increase in urbanization, the rapid rise in household incomes, and the change in lifestyles of consumers in the country.

Key players in this market include DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), FoodChem International Corporation (China), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant) (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd (Indonesia), Pyure Brands LLC (US), Stevia Hub India (India), Suminter India Organics (India), Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), The Real Stevia Company (Sweden), Sweetly Stevia USA (UK), XiliNat (Mexico), Fooditive B.V. (Netherlands), Saganà Association (Switzerland), and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (US).

