Increasing Demand for Soft Drinks and Fortified Beverages is Driving the Market for Beverage Flavoring Systems

The global beverage flavoring systems market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand for soft drinks and growing awareness about the natural and clean-label food additives in beverages, active participation of international bodies in the R&D of flavoring systems, and increased global demand for fortified beverages are some factors that are driving the market.

Download PDF Brochure

Based on beverage type, the beverage flavoring systems market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The non-alcoholic segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018 due to the growing consumption of carbonated soft drinks, juices, and functional drinks. Fortification is observed as a key trend in the beverages market, providing opportunities to the manufacturers to launch flavor systems with novel products. The Asia Pacific region dominated the non-alcoholic beverage flavoring systems market and is projected to reach USD 1,320.7 million 2023 from an estimated value of USD 936.1 million in 2018.

The liquid segment in the beverage flavoring systems market is projected to record a faster growth during the forecast period. The dominance of the liquid segment is attributed to the ease of mixing and blending of liquid flavor ingredients. Liquid flavors can be easily mixed together to provide a homogeneous distribution of each flavor component. This is why most beverage manufacturers prefer the usage of liquid flavors.

The market for liquid flavoring systems is projected to grow in the Asia Pacific region due to the growing demand for fruit juices, energy drinks, and carbonated drinks. Encapsulation is a major trend driving the liquid segment in the beverage flavoring systems market.

Make an Inquiry

The key players profiled in the beverage flavoring systems market include Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Sensient Technologies (US), Kerry (Ireland), International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) (US), Firmenich (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle (UK), MANE (France), Döhler (Germany), Takasago (Japan), Flavorchem Corporation (US), and Frutarom (Israel).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441