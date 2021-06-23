Human Organoids Market – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the human organoids market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.

The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the size of segments and subsegments.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global human organoids market size is projected to reach USD 1,901 million by 2025 from USD 850 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The global human organoids market offers significant growth potential for prominent as well as emerging product manufacturers. Technological advancements, rising incidence of transplants, and increased funding and public-private investments are key factors driving the growth of the human organoids market.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171046468



Restraint: Issues related to the incorporation of organoids into existing workflows

The lack of infrastructure for 3D cell culture research is significantly limiting the overall growth of the organoids market. The availability of the necessary equipment to use advanced techniques is one of the prerequisites for conducting 3D cell culture-based research. Moreover, various technical challenges are involved in incorporating organoids into existing research workflows as the manufacturing of organoids is capital- and time-intensive. Owing to this, the adoption of organoids in ongoing drug screening and drug discovery activities is limited. This is a major issue as the ongoing drug screening and drug discovery processes will take a long time (up to a few years) to complete.

Opportunity: Increasing focus on drug discovery activities

The increasing demand for new and advanced drugs is driving the overall pace of drug discovery and research. This is the major factor responsible for the rising number of clinical trials conducted for studying and commercializing new drugs. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the total number of clinical trial studies in 2020 was estimated at 356,282.

A recent study conducted by the Hubrecht Institute states that organoids have the potential to make expensive drugs more cost-effective by identifying patients who are not likely to benefit from the drug. The significant growth in the number of clinical trials across the globe is expected to drive the demand for advanced medical technologies, including organoid models.

Recent Developments in the Global Industry:

In 2020, BIOIVT (US) partnered with upcyte technologies GmbH (Germany) as the exclusive commercial worldwide distributor for its cell products and media, including cells derived from hepatocytes and liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs).

In 2019, Hurel and Cyprotex came into partnership which enabled Cyprotex to independently validate the HµREL multi-donor co­culture model for clearance studies.

In 2019, Organovo collaborated with MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to develop stem cell-based bioprinted tissue treatment for kidney diseases..

In 2018, Absolute Antibody merged with Kerafast to increase access to unique reagents.

Delelopmental biology is the largest application segment of the human orgnaoids market

Developmental biology includes the production of gametes, fertilization, development of the embryo, emergence of the adult organism, and senescence. Organoids developed from stem cells or tissues in culture can be converted into structures that resemble the in vivo anatomy and physiology of intact organs. Human organoid cultures provide the potential to study the human development and model disease processes with the same depth of analysis customary for research with nonhuman model organisms. Technological advancements in the field of 3D bioprinting have shown huge potential for organ development as the culture time is very less compared to traditional methods of tissue culture. Patient-derived human organoid studies may accelerate medical research, creating new opportunities for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine and generating knowledge and tools for preclinical studies, including drug development and testing.

Pharceuticals & Biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the human organoids market, by end users, in 2020

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies mainly focus on developing new drugs for the treatment of various rare diseases. These companies need to submit specific data related to drug development during the drug development process and subsequent filing of applications to regulatory bodies. This necessitates a wide spectrum of services in the early development phases and clinical phases to comply with regulatory requirements. Technical and regulatory challenges related to the development of new drug molecules create complexities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in terms of time and cost. However, due to strict regulations, companies often produce technologically superior products with better safety norms.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171046468



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest growing clinical microbiology market, globally

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific clinical microbiology market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2025. Government efforts to increase awareness related to human organoids; supportive regulations for the development and commercialization of advanced human orgnaoids products; rising healthcare expenditure; the increasing number of hospitals in India and China; expanding research base across India, China, and Japan; and the increasing incidence of transpalnts are driving the growth of the APAC clinical microbiology market.

Key Players:

Prominent players in this market BioIVT (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), ZenBio (US), Corning (US), Organovo (US), Cyprio (France), Biopredic International (France), CELLINK (Sweden), Emulate (US), Hµrel Corporation (US), InSphero (Switzerland), Kerafast (US), Kirkstall (UK), and MIMETAS (Netherlands).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com