Newborn Screening Market Forecast 2026 – North America is the largest market for newborn screening, followed by Europe

Illinois, United States, 2021-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview:

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global newborn screening market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The Growth in this market is driven mainly by the growing awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases in newborn, rising newborn screen rate, favorable government policies to conduct newborn screening.

Revenue Growth Analysis:

The global newborn screening market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Newborn Screening Market”

166 – Tables

37 – Figures

177 – Pages

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening instruments market in 2019.

Based on the product, the newborn screening industry is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables further segmented into Assay kits & reagents and other consumables such as newborn screening cards and columns. In 2019, consumables accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening instruments market. The large share of this market segment is mainly due to the constant requirement for consumables in newborn screening. The increasing newborn screening rate across the globe also fuels the demand for consumables.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141676244

The dry blood spot tests segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market in 2019.

The newborn screening industry, by test, is segmented into dry blood spot tests, hearing screening tests, and critical congenital heart defect (CCHD) screening tests. In 2019, the dry blood spot tests segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening instruments market due to the wide acceptance of dry blood spot tests for screening disorders. Most metabolic, hormonal, and genetic disorders are diagnosed using dry blood spot tests.

Regional Growth Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of newborn diseases, the availability of reimbursement for newborn screening test, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is driven by the large newborn pool, increasing screening rate, and rising awareness regarding early diagnosis.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the newborn screening market include Some of the leading players in the market are PerkinElmer (US), Demant A/S (Denmark), Natus Medical (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Medtronic (Ireland). Others include Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Baebies (US), Parseq Lab (Russia), and Recipe Chemicals+Instruments (Germany).

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=141676244

India, China, and Brazil provide significant opportunities to players in this market due to their high birth rates and increasing disposable income. According to the UN Children’s Fund, India records 25 million births every year, or nearly one-fifth of the global annual childbirths. The high birth rate and the availability of newborn screening in public hospitals indicates a strong demand for market products and consumables.