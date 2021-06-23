Particle Counters Market worth $554 Million by 2025 – Rising awareness of indoor air quality monitoring will drive growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Particle Counters Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554 million by 2025 from USD 346 million in 2020.

The Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the particle counter market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China).

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Particle Counters Market;

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified drug discovery and research efforts while adding to the pressure on pharma and clinical labs. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is still diverse. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain stable and show promising growth opportunities.

The particle counters market has witnessed significant growth over the years; however, due to the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, the market is expected to witness a mixed set of market adoption in 2020, owing to their increasing usage in drug development, pharma-biopharma manufacturing, and medical device manufacturing. However, several allied industrial application of target products are reported with limited utilization of particle counters due to supply chain disruptions in the aerospace and automobile industries, and regulatory relaxation to pollution monitoring & bulk manufactutring industries.

Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market in 2019

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by application, in 2019. Technological advancements in industries such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the market

In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period;

US and Canada are the major countries considered for the study of the particle counters market. North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest share of 37.3% of the chiral chromatography columns market in 2019. A number of factors, such as increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&D, high adoption of technologically advanced solutions, A robust pharmaceutical industry base in the US, technological advancements, and the increasing use of particle counters for air pollution monitoring are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Key Market Players;

As of 2019, prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.