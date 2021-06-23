Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market worth $2.44 Billion – Hospitals and Clinics in Asia to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The market is mainly driven by factors such as high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing awareness programs, and rising government investments for providing advanced healthcare facilities & services, increasing disposable income in developing countries, and rising incidence of lifestyle disorders.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of products, segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, in 2016. The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application, the Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.

On the basis of end user, categorized into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2016, hospitals and clinics were expected to be the major end-user segment in the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of gynecological diseases and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, growing government involvement in increasing awareness regarding women’s health issues, and increase in funding and infrastructural development in hospitals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global gynecology surgical instrument market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing number of hospitals, government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries contribute to the growth of the market in Asia.

Global Key Leaders:

The Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).