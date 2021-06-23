Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Trends and Developments

Pune , India , 2021-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Major factors driving the market growth are increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements in respiratory diagnostic systems. On the other hand, rising healthcare costs and reimbursement concerns are the major factors restraining the growth of the respiratory diagnostics market. High potential emerging markets such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore offer significant growth opportunities for the key players in the respiratory diagnostics market.

The global Respiratory Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 7.45 Billion by 2021 from USD 5.24 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2016 to 2021.

The global respiratory diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product and service, test type, disease, end user, and region.

On the basis of product and service, the respiratory diagnostics market is segmented into instruments and devices, assays and reagents, and software and services. The instruments and devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the respiratory diagnostics market in 2016.

On the basis of test type, the respiratory diagnostics market is broadly classified into mechanical tests, imaging tests, traditional diagnostic tests, and molecular diagnostic tests. In 2016, the traditional diagnostic tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the respiratory diagnostics market.

On the basis of disease, the respiratory diagnostics market is segmented into asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, tuberculosis, and other diseases. The tuberculosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the respiratory diagnostics market in 2016.

On the basis of end user, the respiratory diagnostics market is categorized into hospital/clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, physician offices, and other end users (including blood banks, point-of-care testing, patient self-testing, home health agencies, nursing homes, and local public health laboratories).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global respiratory diagnostics market in 2016, followed by Europe.

The respiratory diagnostics market is dominated by established players such as Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and Alere, Inc. (U.S.).