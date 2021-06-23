Epigenetics Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Epigenetics Market is expected to value at USD 22.05 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Rapid surge in the product demand is credited to the ever-growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases. Globally, the epigenetics market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of epigenetics services.

The identification of severity among patients suffering from chronic diseases and successful execution of disease management are other major factors driving the growth of the genetic testing services domain. High-end demand for latest technologies in healthcare sector and collective research and development (R&D) activities in the area of genetics is anticipated to foster industry growth as well.

Several diagnostic and testing organization have launched innovative products including antibodies specific for identification of modifications and advanced kits for simple and efficient detection of biomarkers. Furthermore, development of therapeutic drugs by healthcare providers is anticipated to work in favor of the epigenetics market. Introduction of pipeline drugs and rising approval rate from local and international authorities is estimated to augment epigenetics industry growth over the coming years.

Rising approval rate for therapeutic drugs and epigenetics services is the key industry trend over the past few years. For example, Eli Lilly and Co., global pharmaceutical company, has unveiled its product line of advanced therapeutic drugs Ramucirumab (Cyramza), which is recently approved by FDA. Shifting focus towards the epigenetics services by pharmaceutical companies for detecting of methylation markers during cancer treatment is expected to favor epigenetics industry growth. Epigenomics AG has developed Epi proLung BL Reflex Assay that allows simple diagnosis for lung cancer.

The key players are Illumina, Inc., Abcam, Inc., Diagenode S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Zymo Research Corp., Qiagen, Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Chroma Therapeutics Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis International AG, Oncolys Biopharma Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valirx Plc, and Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Epigenetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Reagents

Kits

ChIP sequencing kit

Whole Genomic Amplification Kit

Bisulfite Conversion kit

RNA sequencing kit

Others

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

Epigenetics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large noncoding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin structures

