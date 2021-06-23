Prebiotics Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, June 23, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Prebiotics Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.0% in the upcoming period i.e. from 2013 to 2024. Rising use of prebiotics in numerous dairy merchandise and increasing opportunity in the food and beverages industry and its applications are estimated to boost overall prebiotics market growth across the globe.

There has been rising demand for prebiotic ingredients from end-users, as it ensures high immunity and helps to reduce issues related to the digestive system by augmenting the growth of valuable bacteria in the gut will upsurge prebiotics market growth in the future. Furthermore, advanced R&D by major establishments for the production of new ingredients is also projected to spur market growth. For instance, Xylo-Oligosaccharides (XOS) is an emerging prebiotic whose scope of application in food ingredients is on a rise. Also, rising demand from health and diet conscious consumers across the globe will offer profitable opportunities for the manufacturers in the coming years.

Dietary fibers are a major source of prebiotics and are mainly found in vegetables and fruits and are consumed in the form of nutritional supplements to ensure healthy gut. It is exclusively used to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders like gastroesophageal reflux disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), and constipation, which will further boost overall market growth. However, high investment cost, strict policy against labeling and registration of novel ingredient, and over consumption of prebiotics may restrain overall market growth in the upcoming years.

Ingredients Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

FOS

Inulin

GOS

MOS

Others

Major key players leading the global prebiotics industry are Roquette America, Inc.; Cargill Inc.; Friesl and Campina Domo; Jarrow Formulas, Inc.; Abbott Nutrition; Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.; and Clasado Ltd. These players are focusing on technological innovations to set up advanced R&D facilities in the global arena. The U.S. based Cargill Foods and FrieslandCampina Domo are the two of the most prominent players due to their extensive portfolio of hydrolysates bioactive proteins and functional peptides.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

