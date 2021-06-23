influenza diagnostic market 2021 size, share, trends, demand, dynamics and forecast analysis 2025

The global influenza diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 1,012 million in 2025 from USD 695 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. However, variability in sensitivity and specificity among influenza diagnostic tests, the presence of a complex regulatory framework for the approval of new diagnostic tests, and rising healthcare costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent in the coming years

Get sample of report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562

By test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.

The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.

Key Market Players

The major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc. (US).

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) dominated the global influenza diagnostics market in 2019. The company operates in the influenza diagnostics market by providing molecular diagnostic kits for the detection of various strains of infection-causing agents. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as obtaining CLIA waiver approvals for its influenza assays and test kits, will help it in establishing its presence in various international markets. Also, its strong distribution network and geographic presence will result in growth opportunities for the company during the forecast period.

Based on test type, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:

Traditional Diagnostic Tests RIDT Viral Culture DFA Serological assays

Molecular Diagnostic Tests RT-PCR INNAT TMA LAMP NASBA Other INNAT Other Molecular Tests



Get more info about influenza diagnostic market @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/influenza-diagnostic-market-222985562.html

Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Other End-User

Based on the region, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:

North America US Canada

Europe France UK RoE

Asia Pacific China Japan India RoAPAC

RoW

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION (Page No. – 15)

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.2.1 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

1.4 CURRENCY

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS