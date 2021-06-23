influenza diagnostic market 2021 size, share, trends, demand, dynamics and forecast analysis 2025

The  global influenza diagnostic market is projected to reach USD 1,012  million in 2025 from USD 695 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during  the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as  the increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for  influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are  the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market  in the coming years. However, variability in sensitivity and specificity  among influenza diagnostic tests, the presence of a complex regulatory  framework for the approval of new diagnostic tests, and rising  healthcare costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a  certain extent in the coming years

By  test type, the RIDT segment accounted for the largest share for  traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market.

The  RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza  diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza  diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be  attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a  first line of diagnosis and screening process have been raised among the  end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of  the RIDT market.

Key Market Players

The  major companies in the influenza diagnostic market include Hoffmann-La  Roche AG (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher  Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Hologic Inc.  (US).

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) dominated  the global influenza diagnostics market in 2019. The company operates  in the influenza diagnostics market by providing molecular diagnostic  kits for the detection of various strains of infection-causing agents.  The company’s strategic initiatives, such as obtaining CLIA waiver  approvals for its influenza assays and test kits, will help it in  establishing its presence in various international markets. Also, its  strong distribution network and geographic presence will result in  growth opportunities for the company during the forecast period.

Based on test type, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:

  • Traditional Diagnostic Tests
    • RIDT
    • Viral Culture
    • DFA
    • Serological assays
  • Molecular Diagnostic Tests
    • RT-PCR
    • INNAT
      • TMA
      • LAMP
      • NASBA
      • Other INNAT
    • Other Molecular Tests

Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinical Laboratories
  • Other End-User

Based on the region, the influenza diagnostic market is segmented as follows:

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France
    • UK
    • RoE
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • RoAPAC
  • RoW

