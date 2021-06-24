The Omnia Group partners with TalSuccess as Omnia’s Assessment Center launches in India

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Omnia Group (Omnia) expands into India and southeast Asia through a partnership with TalSuccess. TalSuccess, a brand of Quint Consulting services (Quint), a leading talent transformation service provider launched Omnia’s Assessment Center, a global leader in behavioral talent assessment. The official launch ceremony happened in New Delhi in the presence of Mr. Sunil Mehta, Country Manager – India, Middle East & Central Africa of Quint, and other important delegates from the industry and associations. A virtual launch was held simultaneously along with Quint’s customers in India and worldwide.

“We were very excited when Quint [Consulting Services] approached us and asked if we were interested in a partnership. Quint is a recognized global brand; they’ve done training and consulting across the world. The footprint they’ve grown since they established in India in 2004, gives Omnia an excellent opportunity to enter that market,” stated Keather Snyder, Chief Revenue Officer of The Omnia Group.

With this partnership, TalSuccess will further add value to its customers through Omnia’s specialties of insightful reports, resources and unique behavioral talent assessment tools which are ranked as best in the industry globally. The Omnia Group, which specializes in both behavioral and cognitive aspects, provides objective insights into key personality traits intrinsically related to workplace performance to help organizations identify and nurture talents for the future.

The behavioral assessment is based on extensive research, both theoretical and practical, in the prediction of behavioral characteristics through adjective checklists and psychometric analysis. It provides objective insights into key personality traits intrinsically related to workplace performance. The Omnia Assessment empowers HR and business leaders to compare candidates, identify ways to improve staff performance, and build culture and engagement through improved communications and team interactions. Omnia help organizations use data to make effective hiring decisions, improve productivity, and increase engagement throughout the complete employee lifecycle.

Additionally, through TalSuccess’s stronghold in the Indian market, Omnia will be able to expand its business outreach. TalSuccess’s parent organization, Quint Consulting Services, is a global training and consulting company with its footprints in India since 2004. Quint has trained more than 2.5 million learners and trained more than 1250 corporations for the last 17 years. TalSuccess is focused on talent transformation covering talent assessment, talent development, and impact measurement.

Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Sunil Mehta, Country Manager – India, Middle East & Central Africa of Quint Consulting Services said, “While business leaders across the verticals are focusing on modern tools and techniques to consolidate and upskill their talent forces, this launch is a well-timed one. We are always on the lookout to join hands with global thought leaders and initiate global alliances with some of the best-known names. Omnia’s behavioral and personality assessment techniques are recognized as the best in class globally. This will enable organizations from across sectors to identify and nurture talents efficiently, and maximizing people performance through the power of insight.”

TalSuccess’s design method incorporates the right balance of content, context, and experiences for any solution, whether it’s a program on managerial fundamentals or an in-market immersion for senior executives. The experiences vary widely in format, from metaphoric to hyper-realistic – always geared towards specific learning outcomes. This approach enables leaders not only to learn but also to change and adapt to new challenges. TalSuccess believes in talent transformation.

About TalSuccess

TalSuccess is a brand of Quint Consulting Services, a Global Training and Consulting company with a footprint in India since 2004. Quint has trained more than 2.5 million learners and trained more than 1250 corporates for the last 30 years globally. Quint started a separate vertical – TalSuccess, to address the “people” aspects in the IT best practice space. TalSuccess is focused on Talent Transformation covering Talent Assessment, Talent Development, and Measuring the Impact. It brings the best global thought leadership in this space.

For more information, visit https://talsuccess.com/.

About Omnia

The Omnia Group empowers HR and business leaders to grow, develop, and inspire their workforce through our sophisticated and straightforward behavioral assessment with hundreds of unique job benchmarks. We offer various insightful reports, resources, and tools to help leaders understand, empower, and evolve their people.

We’re proud to serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations globally with our international reach and strong partner networks. Our mission remains to build effective, high-performing teams across all industries while assisting companies in comparing candidates, identifying ways to improve staff performance, and building culture and engagement through improved communications and team interactions. For more information, visit https://www.omniagroup.com/

