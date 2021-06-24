Press Release: Mark Burns appointed as the new Managing Director for UK and Europe by Excelledia

Leeds, UK, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Excelledia Ventures announced the appointment of Mark Burns as the Managing Director for the UK and Europe regions. Mark has an exceptional leadership track record and will be managing the business operations in these regions. The new appointment is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Excelledia Ventures in UK and Europe.

Mark was formerly the managing partner of Clarion Solicitors in Leeds. Having become a partner in the firm at the remarkably early age of 27, he helped build the firm into what is now one of the top 200 law firms in the UK. He has earned a reputation for his dedication to both excellent execution and client service. Mark Burns brings a wealth of experience to this key post.

Commenting on his new role, Mark said: I am very excited to have been appointed as the Managing Director at Excelledia. The passion and the dedication that Excelledia has brought to the innovation sector is awe-inspiring. I believe Excelledia has a thorough understanding of various business models and help develop an ecosystem for companies to get access to disruptive innovation strategies and mature digitally. In particular, I am looking forward to growing Excelledia’s business operations in the UK and Europe region as more companies see the benefit of leveraging the full potential of consulting and digital transformation. With strong foundations for this growth, my focus will be to continue building on this success and drive the company’s vision forward. I am incredibly proud to be working closely with the leadership, the board, and the hugely talented employees of Excelledia.

Commenting on the appointment, Excelledia Founder and CEO, Muhamed Farooque: “I am delighted to welcome Mark as the Managing Director of Excelledia Ventures. Mark has a unique ability to build strong and lasting client relationships and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. I believe his strong leadership experience will be instrumental in building on Excelledia’s outstanding reputation to professionals and clients.”

About Excelledia Ventures

Excelledia Ventures is an Enterprise Digital Business Transformation Company, working on a structured roadmap with a clear vision. Working with over 2000 clients with global footprints span across 8 countries, Excelledia Ventures enables enterprise transition seamlessly. It is a truly global business with skills and experience across various sectors that include healthcare, information technology, logistics, eCommerce, fintech, manufacturing, education, energy, and more. Drawing on their experience and expertise, Excelledia Ventures offer artificial intelligence solutions that help organizations with tangible business results.

