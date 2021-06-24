Harbinger Group Appoints Nitin Kulkarni as India Head





Pune, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Harbinger Group, a global provider of software products and services, today announced the appointment of Nitin Kulkarni as its India Head. Nitin will be responsible for providing strategic direction, business planning, and workforce capability building in addition to his present responsibilities as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company.

In his newly expanded role, Nitin will provide executive oversight to India operations, while working closely with Harbinger’s leadership team to drive scale by delivering innovation in products and processes. Under Nitin’s leadership Harbinger’s current workforce is set to cross 1000 immediately and that figure will potentially double in a span of 30 months. Nitin will be based out of the global headquarters of Harbinger Group at Pune.

An industry veteran, Nitin brings a broad range of operational experience across several business verticals. Before Nitin joined Harbinger in 2019, he was CEO at Opus consulting solutions, before which he was COO at Persistent Systems. Prior to that, he co-headed the Infosys Pune Development Center. Nitin is an Electronics Engineer from Mumbai University and holds a Master’s in Electronics from VNIT Nagpur.

Dr. Vikas Joshi, Chairman, and Managing Director, Harbinger Group said, “Nitin is a visionary leader with proven ability to optimize operating models for speed and growth at scale. I am confident that Nitin will lead Harbinger’s growth aspirations while retaining a culture that fosters customer-centricity, agility, and inclusivity. We look forward to Nitin’s leadership and experience to help us scale up”.

”At Harbinger, we are experiencing incredible success through our proven framework powered by engineering excellence and customer centricity. This has helped us forge long-term sustainable relationships with our customers,” said Nitin Kulkarni, India Center Head and COO. “We are driven by a maniacal focus on adding value at every step. I look forward to taking our capabilities and customer satisfaction levels several notches higher, while driving growth and capturing new markets.”

About Harbinger Group

Harbinger Group is a global provider of software products and services since 1990. Headquartered in Pune (India), Harbinger’s group companies include Harbinger Systems, Harbinger Knowledge Products, and Harbinger Interactive Learning.

Harbinger serves its international customers through its offices in Pune (India), Redmond (WA, USA), Dublin (CA, USA). With a significant number of customers primarily based in North America, Harbinger operates in emerging and fast-growing technology domains such as HRTech, EdTech, and HealthTech. The company helps organizations with end-to-end eLearning design and development services. Harbinger’s patented technology and sound thought leadership has resulted in innovative learning tools such as Raptivity, Quillionz, Skimthru, and OEM frameworks.