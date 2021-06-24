Red Apple Learning’s Initiative To Secure Your Career In Game Development

Kolkata, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Red Apple Learning is East India’s first end-to-end game development training academy aiming to bridge the skill gap in the gaming space. It will be hosting a free online webinar on 28th of June 2021 at 11:30 AM to address all youths of West Bengal who are due to appear for their board examinations which got canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The main focus of this event would be to ensure students that despite not being able to complete their formal education, their careers will not be at stake. In fact, by getting trained in job-ready game development and design courses they would be able to secure their employment like any other white-collar jobs. As games are considered as popular entertainment forms all over the world India is no exception. This free webinar will show strategies of how to secure your career by availing of the services of a reputed training academy.

Advancements in mobile technologies have made digital games highly popular. Considering the vast tech-savvy Indian youth population, game development training unlike other professional courses can be imparted even at school levels. Hence, for students for whom a stable career is always a concern, this webinar can be a boon. Students who are passionate about gaming dream of entering this spectrum from a very young age. So here is your chance to realize the dream of enjoying your desired career with interactive classroom and industrial training.

Having industry stalwarts as your mentors will enable you to make a move forward and experience the thrill of meeting the aspirations of both avid and casual gamers across the globe. Playing games is truly exciting but making games popular in the real environment is even more challenging and fascinating. With Red Apple Learning’s upcoming webinar you will get to know many inspiring aspects of making your content innovative and dynamic.

The question of how to secure your career is still the main concern among many Indian parents. The event on the 28th of June will be a sigh of relief for your parents as they can also gain insights about the career prospects that you all will have on entering this amazing world.

About Red Apple Learning: This is a noted training institute, the first of its kind in Eastern India to provide end-to-end learning solutions. With esteemed faculties and assured placement cells, this academy is a name to reckon with for producing skilled resources.

