“Future of Digital HR Management” by Group Futurista.

Group Futurista hosted it's "Future of Digital HR Management" on the 21st June at 1500 BST/1000 ET. The webinar was hosted by Richard Hurst and sponsored by Platinum Sponsors, Betterworks, Personio and Gold Sponsor Thinknum. BetterWorks is cloud-based human capital management software that allows employees to create Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) and link them to organizational goals. Personio is a web-based HR solution, designed to help SMB's manage employee data, salary, automated payroll, performance, and more. Thinknum is a web platform that allows investors to get data driven investment ideas by monitoring companies' websites.

Throughout the webinar, the impact of the pandemic on the role of HR was naturally a heavy discussion point, and many forced changes were talked about including possible alternatives which could be followed in the future. Thomas Mulder of Vodafone Ziggo, talked about an interesting proposal they had regarding work from home, where the crux of the plan was to have working days balanced out with some days working from home and some working in the office. Matteo Stoili of Platinum Sponsor Personio, discussed the digital ‘lag’ HR has always suffered as compared to other fields and stressed on how they need to catch up. Dennis Villahermosa of Platinum Sponsor Betterworks talked about the growing popularity of OKRs in hybrid teams and more specifically in terms of how Betterworks encourages and implements it. It was an intuitive session filled with different thoughtful ideas on adapting the future workplace and alternative restructuring companies could pursue for a post-pandemic era. These valuable insights provided many ways to change a company’s current HR strategy in order to drive success for an organization.

The collective knowledge and the informative discussions and presentations provided by these industry-leading speakers was eye-opening and illuminating at the least. It provided a good opportunity for companies to re-evaluate their present HR strategies and adapt them or restructure them to meet the demands of contemporary times. The event closed out with a panel discussion between all the speakers discussing global digital trends in 2021 which are changing the role of HR and answering some questions put forward by the host, Richard Hurst.

