“Sober” by ET Boys on Wake Up! Music

New York, USA, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — House vocalist, Pepper Gomez of Wake Up! Music announces that the much anticipated first release by the new band, the ET Boys, called “Sober” is out June 25, 2021. Pepper notes, “I’ve been waiting for a Nu Pop act to sign to the Label but little did I know it would come from my own sons.”

The ET Boys from SoFlo are the brothers Tacboy and Sharkeyes. Sharkeyes creates all the music for the tracks while Tacboy takes lead on the vocals and lyrics. “These sounds cannot be forced into creation but rather are born from the bonds of brotherhood,” states Sharkeyes. This is a synergy that comes from growing up together in a home where dancers, musicians and music of all genres were welcome. What the brothers create as a duo is their own unique sound which has been described with various genre influences including melodic rap but is best described as the ET Boys Nu Pop sound.

“Sober”, their first release, tells a story which is visually and dramatically supported by the high intensity video which accompanies the track. Domonick Giorgianni, video creator, said, “The ET Boys were a dream to work with – super talented dudes who came in early and ready to work. Get ready to have your minds blown.” The “Sober” video is an excellent and visually beautiful introduction to the ET Boys. As we follow the video’s storyline and music, we feel both the struggle of the main character and the driving force of the music which ultimately can save him. A future release entitled, “Long Night” will tie together the two videos in the life of the brothers.

“From their music to the videos, the ET Boys are clearly making their own art and set to make their special mark on the world, “states Pepper Gomez. Tacboy, a signed IMG model, is already being compared to Jim Morrison in looks, vocal fluidity and lyrical production. In this analogy, Sharkeyes is the Ray Manzarek of the team with his formal studies in piano and drums from which he pulls to create and elevate his tracks, not to mention with over 100 tracks in the vaults for future releases.

There has never been anything like the ET Boys and “Sober” is starting off as strong as it gets as it hits the airwaves June, 25, 2021. Signed to Wake Up! Music and with distribution by ONErpm, the summer sounds of nu and indie pop are here. The ET Boys – lighting up your summer and moving in for life!

Interviews and/or appearances will be booked later this month for the ET Boys. Added news updates and other information about upcoming events may be found at https://www.facebook.com/WakeUpMusicGrp. Press kits will be provided upon request to members of the media by contacting the representative listed below:

Media Contact:

Stevie B

Mia Mind Music

Phone: 800-843-8575

Email: press@miamindmusic.com