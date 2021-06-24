Office table Dealer in Bareilly

Bareilly, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — We are one of the fast growing and fast improving company in the field of manufacturing hospital furniture, office tables and display racks. We are in the field of manufacturing hospital furniture since 1980 by the name of Kapoor Steel Enterprises. But now we have come up with our new brand name FUTURE HOSPICARE.

Our factory is equipped with state of the art machinery and powder coating plant that allows us to manufacture bulk quantity of high products in less time.

We create products and also modify them according to our customer’s requirement. We produce high quality ergonomically designed furniture that lasts lifelong with least maintenance required. Our main focus is to provide after Sales Service as soon as possible to our customers.

Future hospicare is India’s leading supplier and manufacturer of hospital furniture in india . As term suggests Hospital furniture can be defined as furniture used in hospitals, medical or health care bodies. The hospital furniture is of different types – they are portable, mobile or stationery. Some of the commonly used hospital furniture in a hospital is hospital bed, ward furniture, hospital trolley, hospital stand, hospital table.

Hospital furniture along with modern medical equipment have important role to play in health care. They not only help surgeons to perform the critical surgery with utmost safety of patient, but also make patients feel comfortable during the surgery and post-surgery as well. It is also important to mention that a wide variety of hospital furniture is used during medical examination of the patients enabling doctors to diagnose properly. Also, ICU furniture aid to the safety of critical patients. Hospital furniture, thus, have a multitude of applications and functions. A wide variety of raw materials such as steel, iron, plastic, brass or combination of two or more are used to hospital furniture manufacturer in bareilly.

Apart from the furniture directly related to patient and health care provider, there are variety of other furniture used in hospitals like office table, bed side locker, attendant couch and bed side screen .Here is a brief information on various hospital furniture:

Hospital Beds: Hospital beds include adjustable beds for ward and patient room, electrical & mechanical ICU beds, fowler beds, semi-fowler beds, standard hospital beds, and orthopedic beds. Hospital bed accessories are the additional items used for covering the healthcare furniture. These accessories for medical hospital bed include bed covers, mattresses, pillows, medical rubber sheeting, pillow covers, etc.

Bedside/Overbed Tables: Supported by one or more legs, bedside/overbed tables (hospital table) have flat or plane surface on the top. Bedside/Overbed tables assists patient to perform multiple functions including consuming food. There are variety of other hospital tables which are available in large array of heights, shapes or materials and are intended for multiple functions and applications. Operating table and pediatric tables are few to name.

Stool Hospital Chair &: Many types of hospital chair such as dental chair, lift chair, wheelchair and gynecological chair are used in a hospital. Hospital chair consists of a seat, armrests, legs and a back. Similarly, hospital stools are like chairs but without a back and arm rests. They portable, sturdy, stationary or adjustable

Bedside Lockers/Cabinets: Bedside Lockers/Cabinets are utility furniture which is placed near patient beds in ward or patient room. Medicines, medical reports and other personal belongings of patient are usually stored in these cabinets.

Patient Transport Systems: As term suggests, patient transport systems are used to move patients safely within the hospital or from ambulance to hospital. Some commonly used transport systems are stretchers, patient trolleys, carrying cots, foldable stretchers, evacuation mats, patient turners, evacuation chairs, and scoop stretchers etc.

Hospital Stands: Several stands are used in hospitals to store, pile and keep various products related to hospital use. These include stands, wash basin stands, IV stands, kick bucket stands, saline stands, etc.

Apart from above mentioned products, there are several other hospital furniture, such as Obstetric tables, examination table/couch, blood donor chairs, operation theater lights and tables etc. used in hospitals. Play following Video on hospital furniture to understand more about our range.

