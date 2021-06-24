Ensure Premium Quality Of Products With Smashtag Ltd’s Temperature Data Loggers

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Smashtag Ltd (https://smashtag.global/) is one of the UK’s leaders in wireless technology and innovation, offering high-quality temperature data logger products used to measure temperature variations over a long period. These devices capture digital data that can then be analysed. This company created its product with a background in developing wireless sensors for scientific and industrial applications that measure temperature, gases, and electrical parameters. It broke into the market for wireless monitoring devices and sensors.

Temperature loggers have been around for decades. Smashtag has created devices that are easier to use than legacy USB temperature data loggers that required a PC to retrieve and view data as wireless technology has become more affordable and widespread.

With this technological innovation, temperature data from these loggers can be downloaded to a PC via USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth to a phone. These loggers may be weather or waterproof temperature data loggers. They may be designed for use in specific industrial settings such as warehouses, factories, or commercial indoor spaces such as offices and restaurants. Smashtag, based near Cambridge in the United Kingdom, designs and manufactures a variety of wireless temperature loggers for a wide range of customers, from farmers monitoring the shipment of fresh produce or seafood to HVAC engineers monitoring the performance of air conditioning systems in indoor environmental spaces.

Temperature data loggers have various applications. This usually includes warehouses where food is stored. The same is true for industrial complexes, where a simple temperature change can disrupt processes and result in significant business losses.

This company prioritises the quality of products and goods in various industries and employee health and morale because these can increase productivity for any business. They accomplish this by monitoring the minimum temperature level in the personnel room, which varies depending on the level and type of activity.

Smashtag is a proud manufacturer of premium temperature data loggers in the United Kingdom. It collaborates with partners in Scotland and England to bring everything together. This company has been around since 2018. However, its core team has been working in product development and wireless technologies for more than 30 years. With a specialisation in developing wireless sensors for scientific and industrial applications, measuring temperature, gases, and electrical parameters, the company had the experience and knowledge to build its product and enter the market with wireless monitoring devices and sensors.