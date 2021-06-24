Ora Greenstein is a Highly Trained Real Estate Agent Helping residents buy and sell properties in and Near Queens/Long Island

Queens, NY, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Ora Greenstein has years of experience in the real estate industry and continues to offer her services to residents of Queens/Long Island, helping them find capital investment opportunities that promise high ROIs. From veteran property owners to students, individual dwellers and new homeowners with growing families, Greenstein caters to a wide base of clients in the local region. As a speaker of three languages: English, Hebrew, and Russian, she’s also able to connect with diverse ethnicities and extend her services to more niches.

Prospective property owners aim to find valuable property options to invest their money in. But the presence of scammers and unreliable, inexperienced realtors has duped many to gamble their money on high-risk assets. This is why there are negative misconceptions and myths circulation about the integrity of realtors. Ora Greenstein is revamping the face of real estate in New York by offering expert residential services for finding condos, single-unit and family-unit homes, and apartments in Forest Hills, Rego Park, Fresh Meadows, Middle Village, Woodmere, Jamaica Estates, Hewlett, N. Woodmere and adjacent neighborhoods.

Ora Greenstein stated: “My priority is client satisfaction. I’m among the top relocation and real estate agents in Long Island because I handle each client’s case with the expert care I’d give myself when working with properties and relocation. I specialize in relocation, working with expired listings, first-time property buyers, and residential sales like condos, co-ops, and single-family houses. I also speak three languages – English, Hebrew, and Russian. Therefore, I can communicate with a wide array of clients in their preferred language.”

Greenstein offers more than just an insight into the local real estate industry; she has an informed opinion on the global real estate industry. This allows her to evaluate market trends, economic booms and slumps, investor behavior, and other market developments. She has compiled her research into a portfolio of properties befitting client needs and residential properties available at every price point.

About The Company

Ora Greenstein is a highly trained, professional realtor in Queens and Long Island, NY.

She has many years of experience with a wide array of clients across the board. Her expert guidance and patience make her a go-to choice for many clients.

Contact Information

Phone: 718-475-2700

Mobile: 917-915-6403

Email: oragreenstein@kw.com

Address: 32-55 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside. NY 11358.