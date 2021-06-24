Obtain Quality Drink Labels From Crown Labels!

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — Crown Labels (https://crownlabels.com) can expertly manufacture quality and customised printed drink labels for businesses in the beverage industry. These can be flexographic and digitally printed labels applied to a wide range of substrates, such as paper, synthetics and vinyl. Their labels come in various colours, shapes, sizes, finishes and adhesives, ensuring the preferred look for a client’s product.

This company create drinks labels that can withstand cold temperatures, making it perfect for different types of cold beverages. They print their water bottle labels in full colour and supply these on clear, white or metallic polypropylene sheets or rolls. Clients can choose drink labels in high-quality images with bright, vibrant colours, attracting consumers and thereby boosting sales volume. They are also experts in printing elegant labels using premium paper stocks for businesses that sell gin, whiskey, rum, and tequila. Beverage companies can also opt for embossing for a more dramatic effect that hook more customers.

Crown Labels has more to offer aside from drinks labels. They initially supply plain labels when they started in 1987, and now, they offer self-adhesive ones perfect for thermal transfer printers. They also manufacture BRC-approved food labels, meaning their labels are safe for food and other consumer products. They can also work with businesses in the retail industry to print packaging labels for retail products, promotions, and cosmetics. Besides that, they make transport and logistic labels and chemical and industrial labels.

Known as a reliable label manufacturer in the industry, clients are guaranteed to meet their requirements and receive customised labels that exactly represent their unique brand. They manufacture all of their labels in their well-equipped facility while offering their products at competitive prices. They are ISO 9001:2015 certified, continuously manufacturing labels in line with the regulatory requirements. In addition to this, they improve environmental sustainability, performance, compliance and achievement of goals because they are also ISO 14001:2015 certified. Moreover, they are Zero 2 Landfill certified as well, landfilling 120,000 of wastes every year.

About Crown Labels

Crown Labels initially manufactured plain labels and sold thermal films when they started in 1987. Throughout time, they acquired new label printing machines and began making different labels for many businesses from various industries. From primarily providing plain labels and selling thermal films, they now also offer drink, packaging, retail, promotional, transport, logistics, chemical and industrial labels. Flexographic printed and digitally printed labels using paper, vinyl, and synthetics for small, medium or large print runs are their print capabilities.