Medical Radiation Detection Market worth $1,207 million by 2025 – Growing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Medical Radiation Detection Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global medical radiation monitoring, and safety market is projected to reach USD 1,207 million by 2025 from USD 949 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The growth in Medical Radiation and Safety Market is attributed to the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, and the growing number of people covered by insurance.

COVID -19 Impact on the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market;

COVID-19 has disrupted healthcare services in most countries worldwide; the worst affected so far are the US, Russia, Spain, Italy, the UK, India, Germany, and Iran. A number of countries across the globe have seen non-urgent diagnostic imaging surgeries being postponed due to the pandemic.

The American College of Radiation supports guidelines suggested by the CDC that advises medical facilities to reschedule non-urgent outpatient visits. Non-urgent procedures include non-urgent imaging and fluoroscopy procedures, such as screening mammography, lung cancer screening, non-urgent computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), plain film X-ray exams, and other non-emergent or elective radiologic and radiologically guided exams and procedures.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1200

The full-body protection segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation safety market in 2019;

By products, the medical radiation safety market is segmented into full-body protection, face protection, hand safety, and other medical radiation safety products. The inframammary fold segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of radiological procedures performed and increasing awareness among physicians, radiologists, and patients

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection market in 2019;

Based on end-users, segmented into hospitals and non-hospitals. The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market in 2019. The increasing number of hospitals across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of this end-user segment

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1200

Geographical View in-detailed:

The medical radiation detection, monitoring and safetymarket is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safetymarket. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness about radiation safety, growing number of radiodiagnostic procedures performed, and ongoing research aimed at the development of new and advanced radiation detection, monitoring, and safety products are driving the growth of the North American medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market.

Global Key Leaders:

The major players in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market are Fortive Corporation (US), Mirion Technologies (US), IBA Worldwide (Belgium), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Sun Nuclear Corporation (US).