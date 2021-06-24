Top 10 Cellular Analysis Market: Trends and Developments

Pune , India , 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, introduction of technologically advanced cell analysis instruments, increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases and rising number of patients suffering from cancer, and increasing investments from various government associations & life sciences companies for cell biology research activities.

The Top 10 Cellular Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 41.34 Billion by 2021 from USD 28.66 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2016 to 2021.

This report segments the top 10 cellular analysis market on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, the top 10 cellular analysis market is segmented into cell imaging techniques, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), flow cytometry, cell counting, spectrophotometry, blotting, high-content screening, cell microarray, sample preparation technologies, and centrifugation. The cell imaging techniques segment is expected to dominate the top 10 cellular analysis market in 2016. The increasing number of cancer cases, rising investments in cell biology research, and introduction of technologically advanced cell imaging instruments for the morphological & anatomical examination of specific or group of cells are factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, the top 10 cellular analysis market is segmented into biopharmaceutical applications, stem cell research, cancer research, instruments, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and other applications (in vitro diagnostics, organ cultures, virology, IVF, and genetic counselling). The biopharmaceutical application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the top 10 cellular analysis market in 2016. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand of cell analysis technologies in biomolecule isolation and growing demand of biopharmaceutical therapeutic agents for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

On the basis of end user, the top 10 cellular analysis market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, cell banks, research laboratories and institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the top 10 cellular analysis market in 2016. Some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and rising healthcare spending across the globe.

On the basis of region, the top 10 cellular analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Growth in this regional segment is driven the technological advancements in cell biology instruments and improved biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Key players in the top 10 cellular analysis market include Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Tecan Group (Switzerland), and Nikon Instruments (Japan).