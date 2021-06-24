Wearable Injectors Market to Progress at a Healthy CAGR in Coming Years

Pune , India , 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The key factors driving the growth of this market are the growing prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases), favorable reimbursement scenario in major markets, and technological advancements in injector devices.

The Wearable Injectors Market is projected to reach USD 9.41 billion by 2023 from USD 5.57 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:-

On the basis of type, the Wearable Injectors Industry is segmented into on-body and off-body injectors. The on-body injectors segment is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018, while the off-body injectors segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The drawbacks associated with on-body wearable injectors, such as painful removal, skin sensitivity issues and irritation, and adhesive fitting issues have resulted in the increased adoption of off-body injectors.

On the basis of therapy, the wearable injectors market is segmented into immuno-oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other therapies (Parkinson’s disease, thalassemia, and primary immunodeficiency disorders). In 2018, the immune-oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the wearable injectors market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of cancer across the globe.

Recent Developments:-

In 2019, Amgen’s Repatha (evolocumab) device options, including the Pre-Filled Syringe and Pushtronex available in the US at a 60% reduced list price.

In 2018, Amgen received EU approval for Repatha.

In 2018, Medtronic launched MiniMed670G for diabetic patients

In 2018, Insulet Corporation (US) partnered with Glooko Inc. (US). According to the partnership, Insulet’s Omnipod System user data will be connected with the Glooko+diasend platform in order to review the blood glucose pattern of patients on smartphones.

Regional Analysis:-

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the wearable injectors market, followed by Europe.

Top Key Players: –

The key players in the global Wearable Injectors Industry are Amgen (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), United Therapeutics Corporation (US), Valeritas (US), and SteadyMed Therapeutics (US). The other prominent players in this market are Ypsomed (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Enable Injections (US), Sensile Medicals (Switzerland), and Bespak (UK).