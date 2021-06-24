Adhesives and Sealants Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Adhesives and Sealants Market is estimated to value at USD 82.4 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Increasing use of high-performance adhesives and sealants in automotive sector is expected to boost sales of the product over the coming years. Collectively, the adhesives and sealants market is expected to gather significant market revenue during the forecast period, thereby offering several opportunities to investors to spend money on research & development activities.

Adhesives and sealants are gaining traction in several end-use industries including automotive industry, construction sector, packaging industry, and pressure sensitive applications. Additionally, increasing penetration of the product in furniture and footwear industry is further propelling the product demand over the coming years. Use of high-performance adhesives in lightweight passenger cars with higher fuel economy and lower emissions is significantly contributing to adhesives & sealants industry growth over the past few years. Increasing adoption of these products in both interior and exterior automotive applications is the key driving factor associated with industry growth. These adhesives and sealants are rapidly replacing nuts and bolts in order to enhance fuel economy and reduce weight of the vehicles.

Adhesives Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Water based

Solvent based

Hot melt

Reactive & other

Adhesives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethanes

Styrenic block

Epoxy

EVA

Other

Adhesives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Pressure sensitive applications

Packaging

Construction

Furniture

Footwear

Automotive

Other

Sealants Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Silicones

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Polyvinyl acetate

Other

Development of innovative products and availability of low cost solutions is expected to favor product demand in the near future. On April 2017, Ashland has unveiled different types of solvent-based pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA). These PSA) allows manufacturers to enhance the efficacy and usability of their products in demanding applications. Alongside PSAs, Ashland has introduced Aroset PS-6426, which is designed in reference to the HVAC aluminum foil tape applications

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Sika AG, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller Co., Huntsman Corp., The 3M Co., and Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc., are some of the prominent industry participants in the global market.

