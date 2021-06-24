Alpha Olefins Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Alpha Olefins Market is anticipated to expand at a positive CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period i.e. from 2014 to 2025 as extensive research for the development of alpha olefins using dissimilar sources are estimated to boost overall market growth across the globe.

Ethylene is a significant feedstock for manufacturing alpha olefin and produced across the globe by using naphtha and gas-based oil. The overall market is projected to experience a balanced supply-demand condition in the forecast period i.e. from 2014 to 2025. Furthermore, overall market is estimated to be a spectator of linear rise in product costs matched with the boom in ethylene prices over the period of time.

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

Others

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Polyethylene

Synthetic Alcohol

Synthetic Lubricants

Others

Key players operating in alpha olefin market are Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, Shell Chemical Limited, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Qatar Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical, Godrej Industries Ltd., and Ineos Oligomers. SASOL, CPChem, and INEOS are estimated to help hold the market balance and alpha olefin prices. Using UNIPOL technology in North America, Exxon Mobil’s linear low-density polyethylene concentrated on specialty grades.

Development of innovative products and availability of low cost solutions is expected to favor product demand in the near future. On April 2017, Ashland has unveiled different types of solvent-based pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA). These PSA) allows manufacturers to enhance the efficacy and usability of their products in demanding applications. Alongside PSAs, Ashland has introduced Aroset PS-6426, which is designed in reference to the HVAC aluminum foil tape applications

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Sika AG, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller Co., Huntsman Corp., The 3M Co., and Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc., are some of the prominent industry participants in the global market.

