Commercial Flooring Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report

The global Commercial Flooring Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global commercial flooring market is expected to cross USD 47.69 billion by 2025. Floorings are essential components of any commercial structure that is gaining a wider prominence in applications that include automobiles, aviation, manufacturing, and aerospace. Technological advances and stylish trends have paved the way for market growth in the past few years along with users’ shift from regular flooring to cost effective yet eco-friendly flooring alternatives, made of bamboo, glass, polyester, and hardwood.

Key Players:

Amtico

The Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Changzhou Liberty Diseno New Material Co., Ltd. (CNBM)

Congoleum

Flowcrete (RPM)

Forbo International SA

Gerflor

Hanwha

Interface

IVC Group

James Halstead Plc.

Growth Drivers:

In addition, the installation of novel products in residential and commercial domain emphasizing on innovative techniques have driven the commercial flooring industry in the recent years. The market is also influenced by increase of production in the automobile sector that demands car flooring. Overall, the commercial flooring market is expected to witness a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

Commercial flooring industry is driven by factors such as rise in the number of commercial and business spaces in emerging economies, coupled with rise in manufacturing sector. In addition, consumption of construction materials comprising floor coverings is likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Rise in construction sector due to expansion of business on the global scale and change in lifestyle of people propel the market growth in the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand from automotive and manufacturing sector and refineries is likely to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Healthcare

Education

Leisure & Hospitality

Retail

Commercial Buildings

Public Buildings

Product Outlook:

Soft Coverings

Resilient Flooring

Non-resilient Flooring

Seamless Flooring

Wood & Laminates

Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

North America market dominates the global market accounting for a higher market share and increase in infrastructural developments and urbanization. Asia-Pacific market accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to constant supply of raw materials and presence of manufacturing base in large. The key players in the commercial flooring industry include Tarkett, Mannington Mills, James Halstead, Nora, Tajima, Novalisa, Milliken Floor Covering, NOX Corporation and Toli Flooring.

