Digital Pathology Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global Digital Pathology Market is predicted to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing need to improve the existing diagnostics imaging measures and reduce the cost of traditional diagnostics. Digital pathology is a powerful image-based environment for data acquisition and interpretation of examined data obtained from the slide. It is majorly used in healthcare applications and life sciences.

Currently, digital pathology is indispensable to gain a wide popularity since it greatly assists the healthcare professionals in diagnosis and treatment, specifically supports the education domain, used widely in research and development of large number of drugs, and also it is an important tool for human laboratory practice on the global scale. It delivers improved analysis that helps physicians and experts in decision making, speedy access to emergency cases, and data storage for future predictive analysis, offers live zooming option with multiple angle views, enable team annotation for slides, and reduce errors or misidentification.

The key drivers of the digital pathology market include increasing awareness of digital pathology across the globe and growing adoption, rising technological enhancement in the analysis software, increasing prevalence of cancer, high efficiency of pathological assessment, increased workload of pathologists, and delivery of superior results. However, strict regulations and significant cost of the systems are few restraining factors in the digital pathology industry.

Increasing focus on improving the efficiency of workflow and adoption of quicker diagnostic tools for chronic disorders is trending in the digital pathology market. Nonetheless, digital pathology has several advantages over the traditional techniques, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for various applications.

Digital Pathology Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, 000 Units, 2014 – 2025)

Whole Slide Imaging

Telepathology

Static

Dynamic

Digital Pathology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis

The leading players are OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Sectra AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Mikroscan Technologies, Inc., Leica Biosystems Imaging Inc., GE Healthcare, Inspirata, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

