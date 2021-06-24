Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Growth By Application and Injuries – Forecast 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-24 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market is expected to reach USD 35.0 million by 2023 from USD 18.5 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The key factors driving the growth of this artificial ligaments market include increasing incidence of sports injuries, growing number of initiatives to increase the awareness about artificial tendons and ligaments, benefits of artificial tendons and ligaments, increasing research activities on artificial tendons and ligaments, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and the issues related to the use of orthobiologics.

The key players in the global artificial ligaments market are LARS (France), Neoligaments (UK), Cousin Biotech (France), Orthomed S.A.S. (France), FX Solutions (France), Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech (China), and Mathys AG Bettlach (Switzerland).

Knee injuries to account for the largest share of the artificial ligaments market in 2018

The artificial tendons and ligaments market is segmented on the basis of application into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, foot and ankle injuries, and other injuries (spine and hip injuries).

In 2018, the knee injuries segment is expected to register the largest share of the global artificial ligaments market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing public participation in sports and athletic activities, increasing awareness, and the benefits of artificial tendons and ligaments.

Geographically, the artificial tendons and ligaments market in Europe is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. Some of the factors driving the growth of this regionalsegment are the increasing number of government initiatives to encourage sports, increasing sports-related injuries, rising cases of knee replacements, the growing medical devices industry in Europe, and minimal out-of-pocket expenditure for medical devices. However, the Asia Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as Japan’s growing healthcare industry, government initiatives to increase the number of doctors, favourable tax policy in China, government initiatives to support sports medicine in India, and funding initiatives and grants to promote sports in Australia are driving the growth of the artificial tendons and ligaments market in the Asia Pacific region.

