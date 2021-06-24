Embolotherapy Market – Future Growth and Industry Analysis 2026

The  global embolotherapy market is valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2021 and is  expected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the  forecast period. Increasing incidences of peripheral vascular diseases,  liver cancer, strokes, and uterine fibroids coupled with rising  preference for minimally invasive procedures; increasing investments,  funds, and grants by public-private organizations for research; and  technological advancements in the market will fuel the market growth  over the forecast period.

The microspheres subsegment of embolic agents products to hold major market share by 2026

Based on  product, the embolotherapy market is further segmented into  embolization coils (detachable coils and pushable coils), embolic agents  (liquid embolic agents and microspheres), detachable balloons, embolic  plug systems, and support devices (microcatheters and guidewires). The  microspheres subsegment of embolic agent products commanded the largest  share of the embolotherapy market in 2020 and the trend is expected to  continue by 2026. Market growth is driven by the surge in the prevalence  of hepatocellular carcinoma (microspheres are widely used to treat this  disease), coupled with favorable reimbursement criteria in developed  economies. Moreover, new product launches and approvals are further  supporting the growth of the segment.

The  liver cancer segment is projected to hold the largest share of the  market by application during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026

Based  on application, the embolotherapy market is segmented into oncology  (liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and other  cancers), peripheral vascular diseases, urology, and nephrology (benign  prostatic hyperplasia, uterine fibroids, and other urology &  nephrology applications), neurology (brain aneurysm and cerebral  arteriovenous malformations), and gastrointestinal disorders (GIT). The  dominant share of this subsegment is attributed to the rising prevalence  of liver cancer. 905,677 liver cancer cases were diagnosed globally in  2020 (Source: Globocan 2020). In the US alone, an estimated 34,000 new  liver cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed each year (Source: CDC).  Thus, the rising incidence of liver cancer is expected to fuel the  growth of the segment in the next five years.

The  transcatheter arterial radioembolization (TARE) segment is expected to  register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

On  the basis of procedure, the embolotherapy market is segmented into  transcatheter arterial embolization (TAE), transcatheter arterial  chemoembolization (TACE), and transcatheter arterial radioembolization  (TARE)/selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT). The transcatheter  arterial radioembolization (TARE) segment is expected to register the  highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The  growth of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by  TARE/SIRT, such as better clinical outcomes as compared to TACE, a  lesser degree of the post-embolization syndrome, and increased cancer  survival rates as compared to other techniques.

Hospitals and clinics were the key end-users in the embolotherapy market

On  the basis of end-users, the embolotherapy market is segmented into  hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and other end  users. In 2020, the hospital and clinics segment held the largest share  of the embolotherapy market. The growing adoption of minimally invasive  surgical procedures (including vascular, urological, and neurological  procedures), increasing purchasing power of major healthcare providers  across developed countries (owing to the consolidation of healthcare  providers), and the greater availability of reimbursements for target  procedures in the US and major European countries are the major factors  that are expected to drive the demand for embolization devices in  hospitals and clinics

North America is expected to dominate the global AST market in 2019

The  embolotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia  Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. North America  is projected to hold the largest share of the regional market for  embolotherapy products in 2020. The growing geriatric population, the  increasing number of ASCs, and a growing preference for minimally  invasive surgeries have resulted in the increasing adoption of  embolotherapy procedures in the country.

The  major players in the market include Boston Medical Corporation (US),  Terumo Medical Systems (Japan), Medtronic (US), Johnson & Johnson  (US), and Stryker Corporation (US). Other key players in the  embolization therapy market include Sirtex Medical Limited (US), Abbott  Laboratories (US), Acandis GmbH (Germany), Balt (France), Cook Medical  (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Merit Medical  Systems (US), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cardiva (US), Shape  Memory Medical Inc. (US), Artio Medical Inc. (US), Rapid Medical (US),  Emboline, Inc. (US), and IMbiotechnologies Ltd. (Canada), among others.

