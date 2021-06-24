Amid EU Ban on Palm Oil in Transportation, How will Europe Palm Oil Market Continue its Dominance?

Palm oil is one of the most widely used vegetable oils and it has been grown as a subsistence crop for several millennia. Originally from West Africa, they were introduced to Southeast Asia by Europeans and this region dominates the palm oil market today in terms of production. The versatility of palm oil has allowed it to be used in diverse areas such as cosmetics, detergents, pharmaceutical, and food products.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=109

More than half the products sold in a typical supermarket store contains products from the palm oil market. Palm oil uses nearly 10 times less land than competing vegetable oils such as sunflower or rapeseed oil and it also produces a greater yield per hectare. In addition, it requires lesser pesticides, fertilizer, and also stores more carbon than the other oil crops.

It can be safely said that online retail has dramatically transformed our lives for the better. However, the best is still to come as emerging markets come online for the first time with rapidly improving 4G LTE networks and falling prices of smartphones. There is a strong possibility that these customers may only use the online channel and major companies need to devise their plan of action accordingly. A revenue share of 19% may seem small today, but online is almost certainly going to be a distribution channel with maximum potential in the palm oil market.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The palm oil market report commences with the chapter of the executive summary which delivers the brief yet affluent insights of the palm oil market. Highlighted CAGR values and market sizes of individual segments deliver the overall outlook of the palm oil market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=109

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

This chapter of the market overview provides the users with the information in terms of market introduction, market dynamics, supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis and raw material sourcing strategies in the palm oil market.

Chapter 3 – Global Palm Oil Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

The chapter of the palm oil market provides the readers with the market analysis of the product types of the palm oil including processed palm oil and virgin palm oil.

Chapter 4 – Global Palm Oil Market Analysis and Forecast By End User

The chapter delivers the market assessment of the palm oil market segmentation based on end users that includes foodservice, food processor and retailer segments.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/109

Chapter 5 – Global Palm Oil Market Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel

This chapter of the palm oil market report provides the readers with the in-detailed analysis of the distribution channels in the palm oil market. Market assessment for modern trade, franchise outlet, specialty stores and online channels are covered in this chapter.

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of palm oil in the global market, which include companies such as American Vegetable Oils,Cargill Inc., Grief Inc., Fuji Oil Holdings, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods and Ruchi Soya Industries.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/12/1914784/0/en/Craft-Beer-to-Garner-Traction-as-a-Sensational-Way-to-Quench-Thirst-in-the-Alcohol-Market-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com