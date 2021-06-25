Puyallup, Washington, USA, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Sofia Miguel, of Law Office of Sofia K. Miguel, PLLC, has been selected to the 2021 list as a member of the Nation’s Top One Percent by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel. NADC is an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. Its mission is to objectively recognize the attorneys who elevate the standards of the Bar and provide a benchmark for other lawyers to emulate.

Members are thoroughly vetted by a research team, selected by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys with podium status from independently neutral organizations, and approved by a judicial review board as exhibiting virtue in the practice of law. Due to the incredible selectivity of the appointment process, only the top one percent of attorneys in the United States are awarded membership in NADC. This elite class of advocates consists of the finest leaders of the legal profession from across the nation.

About Law Office of Sofia K. Miguel, PLLC

Law Office of Sofia K. Miguel, PLLC is a law firm in Puyallup, WA focusing on personal injury cases such as car accidents, bicycle accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, dog bite injuries, insurance claim, slip and fall, premises liability, and more.

Sofia has more than 20 years of experience in the subject. She is a highly-skilled attorney who works hard on your behalf.

Introducing Sofia’s No Fee Guarantee. You don’t have to pay anything if you don’t win your case.

Get a free consultation today at https://sofia-miguel-attorney.com