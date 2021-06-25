AI technology that will change marketing forever

AI powered tech that understands what people like and want will become ubiquitous

Luxembourg, Europe, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — The future of marketing with AI will be different. Clear Image AI introduces 1 on 1- marketing technology that understands what you like, what you want, in what color and in what size based on what you are wearing, your expressions, reactions to various images and gaze location. It will try clothes on for you. It can tell exactly how many people looked at the ads and exactly where.

In this video at the link, you see a woman arriving at a bus stop and beginning to interact with the screen. The screen knows what she likes based on her clothes, her facial expressions and how she reacts to different products being shown to her. As she starts to see items she is interested in, the AI reacts to where exactly she looks and at she looks at when she is interested and directs her towards more choices in that chosen area and in addition to her reactions, importantly, where she is looking, leads the AI to respond. Eventually she finds her product and moves on to color and size selections.

When someone else comes, the products shown will be completely different and based on their clothing and accessory preferences, eye locations, reactions and interactions, they will find something they like too. This technology will be remarkable for consumers too. In the end we all hate being marketed to with products we have no interest in. This saves us time. The tech is getting them closer to products they actually like instead of being marketed with garbage they have no interest in. The future of business is AI.

The global marketing industry is calculated to be worth $1.7 trillion worldwide. This product will be a real disruptor and change the game forever. AI is the future and the future is now.

