Nirmal jointly acquires the REPCo Group

Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd and its partner Cavagna Group have acquired the REPCo Group, an international leader in the design, supply, commissioning, on-site start-up and after-sales assistance of related Oil & Gas systems.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd, a leader in manufacturing of systems, equipment and components for various gases, is pleased to announce it has strengthened its process design and supply capability through the recent joint acquisition of the internationally acclaimed REPCo Group.

The REPCo Group based in Milano, Italy, is a dedicated Process Design House whose services cover the design, supply, commissioning, start-up at site and after sale assistance of Oil & Gas packaged related systems together with the associated equipment for the international marketplace.

A clear synergy between all parties involved will allow integration at all levels of the supply chain with a growth in strategic development and geographical reach.

Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt Ltd and their strategic partner Cavagna Group have taken on this joint venture to better serve the company’s new and existing valued customers. Nirmal brings their prior expertise in process design, precision manufacturing and their strategically based hub required for

the eastern markets. Cavagna Group offers their strong international presence, commercial profile, product offering and technology with their European headquarters in Italy.

Nirmal, Cavagna and REPCo now look forward to combining their strengths and resources to better serve the World’s Energy markets, complementing the existing offers and growth.

Perpeth Pereira – Nirmal Group, Head of Marketing Communication perpeth@nirmal.co.in – +91-22-67746200

About REPCo:

REPCo was established in 1993 as a natural development of the expertise of its founders. The main sphere/scope of activities of REPCo is in the design, engineering and supply of process plants and equipment for the Oil & Gas, Power and Petrochemical fields.

REPCo employs staff with the following disciplines: process, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and control. Through these capabilities REPCo will provide customers worldwide with the expertise and equipment that meet their needs and requirements. More info: www.repcomilano.com

About Nirmal Industrial Controls:- Starting in 1973, Nirmal has emerged as Pioneer and Leader in design & manufacturing of Self Actuated Pressure Control Valves, Pressure Safety Valves, Tank Blanketing systems, Fuel Gas Conditioning, Regulating & Metering Systems. . Headquartered at Mumbai, Nirmal group has four manufacturing facilities in western part of India. Nirmal has extensive sales and service network across India, Middle east, Africa & Southeast Asia. Nirmal has consistently delivered it’s expertise in providing optimum solutions for effective utilisation of Fuel gases; encompassing vast range of applications from gas based power generation, feed to Fertilizers & Petrochemicals, Gas transmission and City Gas Distribution. More info: www.nirmal.co.in

About Cavagna Group: For more than 70 years, the Cavagna Group has been a global leader providing advanced, integrated solutions for the control, regulation, metering and storage of compressed gas (gas for energy, alternative fuel gases, medical gases, industrial gases, cryogenic gases and specialty gases). It was founded in 1949 in northern Italy, near Brescia, an area long renowned for its metalworking industry. Today, the Cavagna Group is made up of eight vertically integrated production companies in Italy and eight other companies spread out across five continents. With a distribution network consisting of an additional 15 fully owned companies, the Cavagna Group now sells its products in more than 145 countries worldwide.