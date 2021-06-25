Options Family & Behavior Services Offers Substance Abuse Treatment in Minnesota

Posted on 2021-06-25 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Burnsville, Minnesota, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Options Family & Behavior Services is pleased to announce they offer substance abuse treatment in Minnesota. They specialize in helping individuals overcome their addictions and get back on the path to a healthier overall lifestyle.

At Options Family & Behavior Health, the medical team helps individuals break their addictions and stop their dependence on their substance of choice. With careful monitoring, patients receive the medical care they need to deal with symptoms and recover their control over their problems. In addition to medical care, patients also undergo routine counseling to get to the root of their addiction and find themselves again.

When patients attend substance abuse treatment at Options Family & Behavior Health, they can count on working with professionals who want to see them succeed in breaking their addiction for good. After they complete treatment, they have access to various resources that help them stay clean, even after being released from care. They believe a strong support system is essential to preventing relapse in the future.

Anyone interested in learning about substance abuse treatment in Minnesota can find out more by visiting the Options Family & Behavior Health website or by calling 1-952-564-3000.

About Options Family & Behavior Health: Options Family & Behavior Health is a mental healthcare facility offering substance abuse treatment, family counseling, and more. They believe everyone can get the assistance they need and shouldn’t hesitate to reach out for help. Their comprehensive approach creates an effective treatment plan to help everyone reach their mental health goals.

Company: Options Family & Behavior Health
Address: 151 West Burnsville Parkway, Suite 100
City: Burnsville
State: MN
Zip code: 55337
Telephone number: 1-952-564-3000
Fax number: 1-651-925-0256
Email address: info@Optionsminnesota.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution