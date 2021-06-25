CDE organises COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Kolkata, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — CDE’s highest priority is the health and well-being of its colleagues, and in line with this ethos, earlier this year it announced to cover the cost of coronavirus vaccines of all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all Government-approved protocols.

With the COVID-19 vaccination drive picking up pace across the country now, CDE Asia organized a 2-day vaccination drive in collaboration with Narayana Memorial Hospital, Kolkata on 16th and 17th June 2021. This inoculation drive offers safe, free-of-cost access to vaccines to all its employees and contractual staff as well as their family members.

“CDE has partnered with Narayana Memorial Hospital in Behala for this vaccination drive conducted for its team stationed at our headquarters. Through this initiative, we aim to protect our employees and their families from COVID-19 as well as contribute towards the nationwide immunisation efforts. This camp makes it extremely convenient for our employees as there is minimal wait time and hence minimal exposure. To ensure maximum benefit, we conducted a multi-channel employee awareness campaign on the vaccination drive which encouraged the team to get their entire family vaccinated.” said Sanjay Singh, VP, CDE Asia.

Over 150 members of the CDE Asia extended family, were administered the first dose of COVID vaccine during the drive.

