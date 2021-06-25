Cash Home Buyer in Pittsburgh Promises Offer in 24 Hours

Bethel Park, PA, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners looking to sell their house fast in Pittsburgh should contact 412 Houses for a quick cash offer. Having purchased hundreds of homes in and around the Pittsburgh area, the company is a real estate investment industry leader.

“We buy houses in Pittsburgh as-is. Homeowners don’t have to make any repairs or spend money on renovations. The process is free because they do not have to pay for anything, including closing costs and commissions. There are no financial or other contingencies. And there’s no need to worry about home appraisals,” says a spokesperson for 412 Houses.

To get started, homeowners call us and receive an offer. If the seller is happy with the price, our staff will discuss the process and answer any questions that they may have. After answering all the client’s questions, and when the client is happy with the deal, XX (name of 412 Houses owner) begins the conveyancing process. A local company takes care of the title transfer and closing, and the entire process takes around a week.

“We’ll close when the client is ready. But if they need to close sooner or need time to move, we accommodate that as well,” he adds. Since the team are direct buyers, there’s no need to wait for the escrow to close. The money can be settled immediately on closing.

The client does not have to do anything throughout the process. Everything is taken care of by the 412 Houses team. Even the junk that’s left behind after moving is the 412 Houses team’s responsibility. Over the years, 412 Houses has purchased hundreds of homes, helping homeowners who need to get on with their lives after financial or personal difficulties.

About 412 Houses:

412 Houses is a local, family-owned company helping residents who need to sell their houses fast in Pittsburgh. They buy homes for cash, as-is, and in less than seven days.

To learn more, visit https://www.412houses.com/

###