Crystal Von Provides Eyebrow Feathering in Sydney

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Crystal Von is pleased to announce her salon offers eyebrow feathering in Sydney. This semi-permanent solution gives individuals the stylish eyebrows they want without requiring an extensive daily makeup routine.

Eyebrow feathering uses the eyebrow’s natural shape to draw in fine-line strokes to fill in the eyebrows and create a fuller appearance. The main goal is to enhance existing eyebrows by making them look fluffier and more natural. This treatment is available for individuals who already have sufficient eyebrows and are interested in filling them out a bit. It isn’t designed to shape or replace natural eyebrows.

Crystal Von performs the treatment with the utmost care. After undergoing local anesthesia, she uses a fine blade to make minor cuts into the eyebrow area, particularly in gaps. She then applies a safe dye to the cuts to create the illusion of fuller, thicker eyebrows. One treatment is generally sufficient to provide her clients with the appearance they want, but some clients require a touch-up session six to eight weeks after the initial application. Retouches may also be necessary 12 to 18 months after treatment.

Crystal Von recommends eyebrow feathering in Sydney to individuals who may not be entirely happy with their eyebrows but won’t benefit from plucking or other common eyebrow treatments. Instead, this treatment can enhance the client’s eyebrows, so they no longer have to spend time each morning applying makeup. As a semi-permanent solution, clients can enjoy the appearance they want without the hassle or fuss of daily maintenance.

Anyone interested in learning about eyebrow feathering in Sydney can find out more by visiting the Crystal Von website or by calling +61 411 803 503.

About Crystal Von : Crystal Von is a PhiBrows Microblading Master who trained in Malaysia and brings microblading and eyebrow feathering to Australia. She is dedicated to providing her clients with the beautiful eyebrows they want with semi-permanent solutions that eliminate plucking, make-up, and other more temporary treatments. Von is passionate about helping her clients feel better about themselves and look their best.

