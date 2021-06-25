Preorder the New Ram TRX at Parks Motors!

Augusta, KS, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — Parks Motors has long been a cornerstone of the local community in August in the Wichita area. For truck enthusiasts and owners, our dealership has proudly served Wichita and provided its citizens with quality vehicles and customer support for years. Part of this has been our commitment to acquiring and distributing new vehicles and parts as they come onto the market. We endeavor to help our valued customers gain access to the latest and greatest in trucks and truck parts whenever possible, and we consider this to be a vital part of our service.

We are therefore thrilled to announce that we are going to be unveiling the new Ram TRX release at Parks Motors! At our YouTube channel, we are going to stream the release as the details are revealed at our location in Wichita. In addition, we have two promotional videos which we feel our customers are going to love. These videos tease some details of the new Ram TRX release, as well as hinting at some of its features. If you’re a truck enthusiast like we are, this is going to be a huge day for you, too. Please come along to our unveiling at our location in Parks Motors to get the first glimpse at this new release from Ram TRX!

Believe it or not, we haven’t even revealed the most exciting news yet. At Parks Motors, we are going to be stocking this new release from Ram TRX, and it is going to be available for pre-order! If you are located in the Wichita area, we urge you to come in to one of our locations and check out this new release for yourself. You are also more than welcome to pre-order it with us, and we can get in touch with you when it’s been released and you can come to collect it.

At Parks Motors, we’re ‘just 9 miles east of high prices.’ We work hard to provide a great service and keep it affordable, because we know how much our customers appreciate this. This new release from Ram TRX is a game-changer, and we hope to see some of you at our release event. If you have any inquiries about the event, pre-ordering or the release, please feel free to contact us. Get in touch with Chris Staton at Parks Motors by phoning 316-775-4313. You can also visit our website at www.parksmotors.com.

