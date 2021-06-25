Amazon AWS partners in Dubai | Bounce Back Technologies

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ — AWS helps millions of customers globally deploy and scale their services on the cloud while enjoying cost benefits upfront. Bounce Back Technologies is an AWS SELECT consulting partner and we empower customers to host their BI solutions and much more, on the cloud.

AWS has significantly more services, and more features within those services, than any other cloud provider. The AWS cloud platform offers over 165 fully-featured services, including over 40 services that aren’t available anywhere else.AWS has the largest and most dynamic ecosystem, with millions of active customers and tens of thousands of partners globally. Customers across virtually every industry and of every size, including start-ups, enterprises, and public sector organizations, are running every imaginable use case on AWS.Amazon AWS partner in Dubai AWS has been architected to be the most flexible and secure cloud computing environment available today. Our core infrastructure is built to satisfy the security requirements for military, global banks, and other high-sensitivity organizations.