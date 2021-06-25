Collaborative Product Definition Management Market Analysis of Key Players 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Collaborative Product Definition Management or Collaborative Product Development Management (CPDM) Market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period owing to the increasing awareness among individuals or organizations to reduce cost and time through Product Lifecycle Management. It is basically a business strategy that collects software applications which allow different organizations to work together on developing a product. It helps companies or individual users to view, manage and share the Computer Aided Design projects without incurring much cost and complexity in purchasing an entire Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions.

PLM is a strategic business approach that applies a consistent set of business solutions to help the collaborative creation, management, and dissemination across the extended enterprise from the concept to end of life. CPDM also allows the organization to maintain system architecture, deployment of security mechanism, and prototype development and enables them in forming a collaborative architecture, shared resources and shared team spaces to work together as virtual teams.

CPDM help in effective product data management, collaborative product commerce, collaborative product visualization, effective integration of CPDM with enterprise applications and supplier relationship management. Its solutions assist in manufacturing and production processes for efficient business operations. Ultimately, it helps in bringing innovative and profitable products that enables in evolving the e business web based environment.

These software solutions are adopted by industries such as electronics, automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace, defense, petrochemical, and process packaged goods. Automotive manufactures face product recalls across wide ranging categories due to which PLM software such as CPDM, CAD, CAE and CAM help them in reducing defects which eventually help them in catering maximum demand. Increased investments in R&D and growing demand for improved safety features are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market.

Key drivers that propel the market are increasing competition, demand of new product development, cost reduction, and increasing integration between different industries. Other factors that help in CPDM are product development, product costing, engineering collaboration, and ease in using PLM solutions. The need of CPDM comes from the increasing PLM applications which are catered by expanding global R&D footprint, and accelerating product development.

The market is segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. North America and Europe regions account for the highest market share due to the presence of large companies that provide Product Lifecycle Management solutions, and due to the awareness among enterprises to integrate business processes. Particularly in North America, the US is expected to remain global leader in the market, as it accounts for many firms that are dedicated in collaborative product definition management. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market as it has many companies that are moving towards PLM solutions to reduce cost and time. On the other hand, the Middle East & African region is a high potential market which still needs attention to work on collaborative product development management. These regions generally have oil refineries companies which still can be integrated with other companies to provide PLM solutions.

Major players that provide CPDM solutions in the market are Dassault, Siemens, PTC, Synopsys, Deloitte, HP, TCS, Capgemini, and Accenture. These companies are playing a major role in providing PLM solutions and have expanded themselves from the traditional services such as the installation of software to being an integral part of the company through real time monitoring in product development basis.

The company Siemens provides PLM software which is specialized in 2D & 3D product lifecycle management. Its products include NX, CAD/CAE/CAM, Team Centre, an integrated set of PLM and collaboration tools, Technomatrix, and Velocity Series. Whereas the company Dassault Systems is a European multinational company that develops 3D design, 3D digital mock up, and product lifecycle management solutions. Its product includes CATIA, Solidworks, DELMIA, SIMULIA, 3DVIA, EXALEAD and NETVIBES. Its product DraftSight is a free 2D CAD program which is free for individuals and compatible in .DWG format to provide PLM solutions in various ways.

