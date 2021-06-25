Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market Product Outlook and Value Chain Analysis, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is basically used for middle- age females to cure certain symptoms post-menopause. The treatment successfully replaces the hormones so that patient’s body turns slightly incapable to produce any hormone due to its age, early failure of reproductive organs. The treatment is given to women and in some cases, HRT is available for males too.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis

Pfizer

Mylan Laboratories

Merck & Co.

Amgen

Novo Nordisk

Bayer

Eli Lily

Wyeth

Genentech

Growth Drivers:

Hormone replacement therapy market is highly driven by factors such as rise in technological advancements in drug delivery systems and rise in awareness among patients. Subsequently, rise in young female population with menopausal issues and PCOD is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Disease type segment for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market includes growth hormone deficiency, menopause, male hypogonadism and hypothyroidism. Hypogonadism type is expected grow owing to change in lifestyle since it is a lifestyle related disease. Menopause based hormone replacement is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period due to presence of generic drugs and availability of various brands and rise in awareness among women.

Product Outlook:

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Route Of Administration Outlook:

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Type Of Disease Outlook:

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for hormone replacement therapy (HRT) industry spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American region is the most lucrative market owing to rise in cases of lifestyle related disease coupled with rise in chronic ailments.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a significant growth in the forecast period due to rise in awareness levels of end users and improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Rise in young female population coupled with increase in workload stress is likely to boost the market during the forecast period. The key players in the hormone replacement therapy market include Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Merck Serono, Bayer Healthcare, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Mylan Laboratories, Roche and Genentech.

