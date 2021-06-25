Isobutanol Market Retail Channel Analysis & Business Environment study, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Isobutanol Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Isobutanol Market is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2022. Isobutanol is also termed, as isobutyl alcohol, 2-Methylpropan-1-ol, or 2-Methyl-1-propanol is an organic compound with the molecular formula (CH3) 2CHCH2OH and molecular weight 74.123 g/mol. it is a colorless aliphatic alcohol and is a flammable liquid. It is exclusively used as a solvent in chemical reactions and as a starting material for organic synthesis. It is mainly found as a volatile constituent of urine and rises from gut microbial metabolism.

Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Sasol

Eastman Chemical Company

Fitesa

Toray

Gevo

Butamax

Syngas Biofuels Energy, Inc.

Butalco

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/isobutanol-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The Isobutanol Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising demand amongst end users like chemical and oil & gas and its properties like limited miscibility and medium volatility are documented as major factors of Isobutanol Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come.

Product Outlook:

Synthetic Isobutanol

Bio based Isobutanol

Synthetic isobutanol sector accounted for the substantial market share of Isobutanol in terms of volume and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from developing countries like China and India.

Application Outlook:

Oil & Gas

Solvents & Coatings

Chemical Intermediate

Paints & coatings sector comprise wood coatings, automotive, and others. Chemicals sector accounted for the significant market share of Isobutanol and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from construction and automotive industries. Also, oil & gas sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Isobutanol and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growing several industries like construction, oil & gas, and petrochemicals in developing countries. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, North America is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/