Medical Laser Systems Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook, 2022

The global Medical Laser Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Medical Laser Systems Market is anticipated to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2022. Medical lasers are mainly used for the treatment and diagnosis of medical circumstances and are subject to photochemical, photoablation and photothermal reaction. The factors that propel the growth of the Medical Laser Systems Market include growing demand for non-invasive and procedures, increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, growing acceptance of advanced laser-based treatments, and rising demand for laser products in diagnosis.

Key Players:

Lumenix

Photomedex

Spectranetics Corporation

BIOLASE

IRIDEX Corporation

Bioform Medical Inc.

Biolitec

Cutera

Candela

Palomar Medical Technologies

Growth Drivers:

The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The “Cardiovascular Diseases” segment led the Medical Laser Systems industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 due to increasing occurrence of heart associated diseases and the fast-technological development of cost effective laser-based methods for medical treatment has attributed to the development of this market.

Application Outlook:

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Gynecology

Urology

Dentistry

Cardiology

Product Outlook:

Diode Lasers

Solid State (Crystal) Lasers Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho:Yag) lasers Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er:Yag) lasers Neodynium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd:Yag) lasers Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP) Alexandrite lasers Ruby lasers

Gas Lasers CO2 Argon Krypton Metal Vapor (Cu and Au) Helium-Neon Excimer

Dye Lasers

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Medical Laser Systems Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Asia Pacific is the fastest rising region. Development of this region could be attributed to factors such as unmet requirement for medical treatment in emerging economies such as India and China.

