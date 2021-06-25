Surgical Imaging Market – Major Technological Makeover is Expected in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Research Methodologies Followed for This Study:

Primary Research:

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. The primary sources from the supply side include industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, technology & innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the surgical imaging market.

The primary sources from the demand side included industry experts, consultants, healthcare providers, healthcare payers, hospital administration, and government bodies. Primary research was conducted to validate the market segmentation, identify key players in the market, and gather insights on key industry trends and key market dynamics.

Secondary Research:

The secondary research process involved the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, company house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Some non-exclusive secondary sources include , Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI), American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions (EAPCI), Canadian Association of Interventional Cardiology (CAIC), Asian Pacific Society of Interventional Cardiology (APSIC), for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), American Medical Group Association (AMGA), American Hospital Association (AHA), Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis.

Projected Growth in Revenue:

The global Surgical Imaging Technology Market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Drivers: Advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers

The evolution of C-arms—from the traditional X-ray image intensifier technology to digital flat-panel detectors (FPDs)—has brought about significant advancements in surgical imaging. FPDs have a number of advantages over image intensifiers, such as compact size and reduced radiation dose. Although resolution varies from model to model, FPDs have the ability to produce a more consistent, high-quality digital image.

While the quality of images generated from traditional image intensifiers deteriorates as the system ages, this is not the case with FPDs. They continue to deliver the same image quality even years after use and can provide a wider and more dynamic range of imaging compared to image intensifiers.

Restrains: High price of surgical imaging systems

Owing to their advanced features and functionalities, mobile C-arms are generally expensive and cost above USD 200,000. Advanced mobile C-arms are equipped with powerful generators (up to 20kW), which enable the penetration of dense anatomies. GE Healthcare’s OEC 9900 Elite and Ziehm Imaging’s Vision RFD are among the most expensive mobile C-arms manufactured. The large image displays in these mobile C-arms enable a precise evaluation of the images while allowing surgeons to view and analyze these images at a distance.

Recent Developments in the Global Surgical Imaging Market:

# In 2020, Siemens Healthineers agreed to acquire Varian Medical Systems (in a deal that values Varian at USD 16.4 billion). The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

# In 2020, GE Healthcare launched OEC-3D is a new C-arm designed to deliver 3D and 2D images presenting a large field of view to surgeons for enhanced surgical imaging precision and efficiency.

# In 2020, Siemens Healthineers launched Cios Flow, a mobile C-arm designed to increase the ease and efficiency of everyday imaging workflows for surgical interventions.

# In 2020, Philips acquired Intact Vascular, a company with a large imaging portfolio, for more than USD 275 million.

# In 2019, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, acquired Core Medical Imaging, Inc. to further expand its healthcare business in North America.

End Users:

The Hospital end user segment to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on end users, the Surgical Imaging Technology Market is divided into hospitals and surgery centers. Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the surgical imaging market in 2020, while surgery centers are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for effective disease management, growing surgical procedural volumes in hospitals, and the increasing number of hospitals being set up in developing countries.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America regional segment to account for the largest market share of the surgical imaging market

Geographically, the surgical imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for surgical imaging systems, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, the increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries in the region.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the surgical imaging market include vendors GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany).

