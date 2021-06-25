Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Narcolepsy is a prolonged neurological disorder related to excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), cataplexy, hypnagogic hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and fragmented night sleep.

Factors such as rising incidence across the globe, changing lifestyle, increasing research activities, increasing awareness about the disease and the available treatment options, and increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to drive the narcolepsy therapeutics industry in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, high cost and lack of awareness are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the future.

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Narcolepsy Without Cataplexy

Secondary Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Central Nervous System Stimulants

Sodium Oxybate

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Others

Key players operating in the narcolepsy therapeutics market include Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gray mark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire Plc, and Others. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

