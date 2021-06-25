Mobile Crane Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, June 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mobile Crane Market is projected to reach USD 17.03 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with the CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025, according to Million Insights. Growing construction activities in order to refurbishment of existing infrastructures and government support for constructing better infrastructures including hospitals, schools, stadiums, airports, and government buildings are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the growing application of these crane in both core and non-core industrial developments is expected to fuel the market growth in the next few years.

In developing countries, especially in India, the demand for mobile cranes is increasing due to rising a number of infrastructure projects which has generated the need for lifting and erection machinery. The mobile crane market is expected to have robust growth in core infrastructure as well as industrial sectors. Mobile crane rental agencies and manufacturers are witnessing an increase in demand for high and medium capacity cranes. Moreover, mobile cranes are also used for industrial applications like turbine manufacturing and power plants, in India.

Request a Sample Copy of Mobile Crane Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-mobile-crane-market/request-sample

Mobile Crane Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Truck Mounted

Trailer Mounted

Crawler Crane

Mobile Crane Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Construction

Industrial

Utility

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global market for mobile cranes is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

In 2018, the truck mounted segment has dominated the global market. In Middle East & Africa, the demand for mobile cranes is increasing due to growth of oil and gas industry.

Asia Pacific mobile cranes market is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to rising construction activities across various countries.

In 2018, XCMG Group, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Manitowoc have gained largest market share.

Access Mobile Crane Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-mobile-crane-market

Mobile Crane Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com