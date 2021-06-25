Vein Illuminator Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

The global Vein Illuminator Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forthcoming period. Vein illuminator supports healthcare specialists to find a superficial vein for venipuncture. Factors such as high growth potential in emerging markets, innovations in medicine, rising investments in research, increase in healthcare spending, and rise in adoption of technologies in hospitals are likely to drive the vein illuminator industry in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, lack of awareness and high cost are anticipated to hinder the market growth in the future.

The vein illuminator market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR of 31.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, technology and its applications are increasing across the globe. The emerging trend in the vein illuminator industry is the rising acceptance of medical devices. The usage of medical devices ensures flexibility and better control for the doctors, helps in the reduction of revision surgery, and lower the discomfort and pain in patients.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Transillumination
  • Infrared Technology
  • Ultrasound

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Intravenous Access
  • Blood Draw
  • Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • Hospitals
  • Blood Donation Camps
  • Academic Institutions
  • Others

Key players operating in the vein illuminator market include TransLite LLC., AccuVein Inc., InfraRed Imaging Systems, Sharn Anesthesia, Cambridge Medical, Venoscope LLC., VueTek Scientific, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Infrared Imaging Inc., and ZD Medical Inc. The leading companies are involved in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • MEA
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia

