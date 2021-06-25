Inorganic Coagulants Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Inorganic coagulants have been famed for being highly cost-effective, which has enhanced their adoption across a wide-range of applications. Inorganic coagulants are widely sought after across a broad range of water and wastewater applications, which has boosted growth of the inorganic coagulants market. High effectiveness in the case of raw water with low turbidity, wherein organic coagulants are misfits, is primarily fostering the adoption rate of inorganic coagulants.

Rising demand for metal hydroxides used for water cleaning purposes, formed as a result of reaction between water and inorganic coagulants, is also pushing the clamor for inorganic coagulants. The capabilities of inorganic coagulants apropos of treatment of difficult-to-treat colloidal suspensions is fostering its popularity by a considerable attempt.

Some of the widely used types of inorganic coagulants include aluminum sulfate (Alum), aluminum chloride, polyaluminum chloride (PAC) & aluminum chlorohydrate (ACH), ferric sulfate & ferrous sulfate, and ferric chloride. The demand of specialty inorganic coagulants is also witnessing a notable upswing across multiple wastewater treatment plants and a diverse variety of industries to aid processes including flocculation and coagulation. Manufacturers of inorganic coagulants are vying to offer a diverse portfolio of products offering optimal performance at economic costs. Moreover, the leading manufacturing companies are also investing in expansion of manufacturing locations, which helps them ensure fast as well as secured delivery.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Introduction

Coagulants are chemicals used for the primary treatment of sludge. They destabilise the particles by neutralising the charge on the particle with charges opposite to those of the suspended solids. Once the charges are destabilised, the particles are capable of sticking together. Coagulants are of two types, namely organic and inorganic. Organic coagulants are plant-based coagulants with high ability to remove pollutants from water. Inorganic coagulants, on the other hand, consist of coagulants based on metals, which are corrosive in nature and thus harmful to the material to which they are applied.

Aluminium-based coagulants are widely used for the treatment of water and wastewater owing to the low price and easily availability of raw materials Aluminium-based coagulants are used extensively across the globe, mainly in Asia pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, whereas iron-based coagulants are used in Europe and North America.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Dynamics

Over the last few decades, a rapid decline in the number of fresh water resources due to the misuse of water has increased severe water stress across the globe. To avoid and overcome this situation, governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations regarding the treatment of dischargeable water and increasing its reusability.

Furthermore, governments are highly focused on improving municipal water facilities in urban and rural areas. These developments for industrial and domestic/municipal water treatment are expected to create high demand for water & wastewater treatment chemicals, thereby boosting the consumption of inorganic coagulants over the forecast period.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Segmentation

Global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented on the basis of type of metal, by application and by regions.

On the basis of metal, the global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented as:

Aluminium-based Aluminium Sulphate Polyaluminum Chloride Others

Iron-based Ferric Chloride Ferric Sulphate Ferrous Sulphate Others



On the basis of application, the global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented as:

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metallurgy

Others

On the basis of regions, the global inorganic coagulants market can be segmented as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is estimated to hold a significant market share of the iron-based coagulants market during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the high efficiency of iron-based coagulants in the removal of pollutants from water and wastewater. China is estimated to witness prominent growth in the application of iron-based coagulants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the large presence of manufacturers and distributors of iron-based coagulants in the region. The U.S. is estimated to shift towards the use of iron-based coagulants from aluminium-based coagulants. Canada and Russia are estimated to continue the trend of using aluminium-based coagulants during the forecast period. Brazil is estimated to witness growth in the application of iron-based coagulants during the forecast period, which can be attributed to growing investments by the government in Brazil for the treatment of water.

Global Inorganic Coagulants Market: Market Participants

Some of the manufacturers involved in the production of inorganic coagulants market are:

SNF Floerger

Kemira OYJ

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Solenis LLC

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Feralco AB

Ixom Operations Pty Ltd

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Suez S.A.

Akferal

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Bauminas Quimica Ltda.

Chemifloc Limited

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

Cytec Industries Inc.

